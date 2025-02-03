IRGC, Army vessels to visit UAE Navy: Admiral Tangsiri

Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stated that this visit is the first of its kind. Iran has repeatedly said that regional countries can ensure regional security, stressing that foreign presence is not needed.

Regarding holding exercises with various countries, the IRGC Navy Commander stated that exercises with neighboring countries, including Iraq, are on the agenda, adding that interactions have been held with the Omani Navy in this regard, and Iran has participated in joint exercises with Oman.

endNewsMessage1