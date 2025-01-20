Iran’s top general in Pakistan for talks on strengthening military ties
The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, says military and security relations between the Islamic Republic and Pakistan are on an upward trajectory and will be further strengthened as he arrives in Islamabad for an official visit.
“We have witnessed major events in the region over the past year, where Iran and Pakistan, as two Islamic nations, are located in the sensitive regions of West and South Asia,” Major General Mohammad Bagheri told the media upon arriving in Islamabad on Sunday.
Iran’s top general is on a two-day trip to Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir. He is scheduled to meet with senior Pakistani military officials, as well as the president, prime minister, and minister of defense.