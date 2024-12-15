Iran Foreign Ministry annual rights reports slam ‘institutionalized racism’ in US, UK
Iran’s Foreign Ministry has released its annual reports on human rights violations by the US and the UK at both domestic and international levels, particularly focusing on women's and migrant rights as well as “institutionalized racism” in the two Western countries.
The reports cover rights violations by the US and the UK for 2024 (the one-year period ending in Sep. 2024), citing the latest findings by UN-affiliated organizations and other valid available sources.
The Foreign Ministry issued the reports on Saturday in accordance with an approval by the Iranian Parliament in 2012 that obliged the ministry to issue such reports on an annual basis.