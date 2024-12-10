Iran respects Syria’s unity, territorial integrity: Spokeswoman

Fatemeh Mohajerani made the remarks while speaking to reporters at her weekly press briefing on Tuesday.

The regime change occurred in Syria as the country's army was weak in countering the armed groups, adding that Iran wishes the best for the Syrian people, Mohajerani noted.

Tehran and Damascus enjoy many cultural commonalities, the spokeswoman said, expressing hope that whatever happens in Syria would be of benefit to its nation.

