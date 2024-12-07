Iran working with regional countries on Syria: Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, stating that the Forum is an annual conference attended by politicians, economists, media professionals, and other groups that provides a valuable opportunity for discussions on economic, political, and scientific issues.

He added that the Forum creates an opportunity for attending ministers to hold bilateral meetings.

Araghchi highlighted that the crimes of the Zionist regime were vividly portrayed in the forum.

