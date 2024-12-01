Iran FM terms diplomacy without field ineffective
The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described diplomacy without power and a strong presence in the field as ineffective.
Foreign Minister Araghchi made remarks during the ceremony commemorating Navy Day on Sunday.
He emphasized that diplomacy is a cost-effective and low-risk approach to achieving goals.
However, he noted that diplomacy without power is ineffective, and without a strong presence in the field, it lacks strength, adding that it is the combination of these two elements that leads to successful outcomes.