FM Araghchi arrives in Lisbon for UN meeting

Araghchi arrived in Lisbon on Monday to participate in the UNAOC Global Forum scheduled to take place in Cascais from November 25 to 27, at the joint invitation of the United Nations and the Portuguese foreign minister.

This summit will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and will focus on the theme "United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future — Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity".

