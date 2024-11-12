Iran VP invites Saudi crown prince to visit Tehran

Aref was speaking in a Monday meeting with the Saudi crown prince on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in the Saudi capital.

“There is no doubt that the benefits of this deepening of relations will not only include Iran and Saudi Arabia, but certainly, considering the characteristics and impacts of the two big countries on the region and the Islamic world, this will lead to the development of regional cooperation and solidarity among Islamic nations,” Aref said.

