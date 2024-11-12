Gov't spox advises Trump to avoid violating Iranians' rights

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani urged Trump to avoid any wrong path that violates the rights of the Iranian people.

We will follow everything that ensures the interests of the country and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, and will take the appropriate solution with the leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council, she added.

"Trump's election is a domestic issue of the US," she said.

