Iran FM holds talk with Sudanese minister
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim Mohamed have held talks in Tehran, the capital of Iran.
In the meeting on Saturday, Araghchi and Ibrahim Mohamed engaged in discussions about shared interests, as well as the economic and trade relations between the two countries.
The Sudanese minister is on a visit to Iran at the head of an economic delegation.
Earlier, on Wednesday evening, he held talks with his Iranian counterpart Abdolnaser Hemmati.