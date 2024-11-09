Hezbollah alive, Resistance leaders path not defeated: Zarif

Iran's Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif made remarks at the 'School of Nasrallah' Int'l Conference in Tehran to mark the 40th day of the martyrdom of Resistance leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah.

Zarif stated that Hezbollah is alive and Israel will not have peace until the complete liberation of the Palestinian territories.

He noted that the resistance against Israel started before the Islamic Revolution of Iran and will continue until the complete liberation of all Islamic lands from the clutches of the Zionists.

