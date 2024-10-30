Defense minister rejects enemies' fighter jets invaded Iranian air space
ran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has dismissed the media hype that enemies' fighter jets have invaded Iranian air space in the Israeli airstrike against Tehran on October 26.
Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.
The enemy sought to exert loss on Iran's anti-missile system but all to no avail, he pointed out.