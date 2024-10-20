Iranian, Egyptian presidents to meet on sidelines of BRICS summit in Russia: Report
News code : ۱۵۴۵۳۴۹
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are expected to hold a meeting in Russia soon, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news website.
The report said that Pezeshkian and El-Sisi will meet on the sidelines of the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan slated for October 22 to 24.
Egypt’s diplomatic sources said that a discussion framework was established during Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent visit to the Egyptian capital Cairo.