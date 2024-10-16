Iran, North Korea discuss Israeli crimes in Gaza, Lebanon
Iran’s interim charge d’affaires in Pyongyang has discussed the latest developments in the Korean peninsula as well as the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon with senior North Korean officials.
In meetings held in the North Korean capital, the two sides stressed the need to condemn the Zionist regime’s criminal acts, which are carried out with the US’s direct support.
They also discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to expand the bilateral relations.