Iran top diplomat, Azeri Deputy PM hold talks in Tehran

Mustafayev, who has traveled to Iran, also attended a meeting with Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In his meeting with Pezeshkian, Mustafayev said, "On behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, he declared that Baku seeks to expand relations with Iran in different fields including economy, energy swap lines, culture, transit, and security and defense."

