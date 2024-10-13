Any cooperation with criminal Zionist regime must end: Ghalibaf

Addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Summit and on the sidelines of an emergency meeting Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), held in Geneva on Sunday, Ghalibaf emphasized that any kind of cooperation, assistance, dialogue, political and economic project with the Zionist regime must be stopped.

“Before attending PUIC, I went to Beirut to carry with me and convey the voice of oppression and Resistance of the Lebanese people to Geneva. The Islamic Republic is ready to help create a common security understanding about this historical danger of the Zionist regime. Any kind of cooperation, aid, dialogue and political and economic project with the Zionist regime must be stopped,” he underlined.

He added, “Under the current circumstances, we have to make a decision. If we could adopt a collective decision, victory is near and God's victory is certain. If we do not succeed in this way, we will pay all a price for it.”

