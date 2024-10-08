Americans, Europeans staunch supporters of Zionist regime: Pezeshkian

Speaking in a meeting with the managers and activists of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts, the president pointed out that the Americans and Europeans have created a savage government. They are false advocates of human rights and do not respect any principle, he said.

In a ceremony, In addition to the unveiling of a part of the Achaemenid tablets returned to the country, the president added that his administration has basically focused on establishing unity and amity in the country and also expanding the relations with the neighboring countries and other states.

The Western countries, led by the United States, have established a criminal regime in the region that does not respect any international and humanitarian legal frameworks, he said, adding that the Zionist enemy kills and massacres women, children, and old and young people in occupied Palestine and Lebanon unfortunately.

endNewsMessage1