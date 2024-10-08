Araghchi warns Israel not to test Iran’s will
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has advised the Zionist regime not to test the determination of the Iranian nation.
Iran’s government will continue to back the principles and causes of Palestine, said Araghchi on Tuesday, speaking at a meeting on Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Tehran.
Iran’s “Operation True Promise” and “Operation True Promise 2” demonstrated that any aggressive action will be met with Iran’s decisive response, he added.
Certainly, the operation taught the Zionist regime a lesson, the top diplomat noted.