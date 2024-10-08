Araghchi to depart for Saudi Arabia on Monday afternoon
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will begin a tour of Saudi Arabia and several other regional countries on Monday afternoon to discuss regional developments and make efforts to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes in Lebanon and Gaza.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Araghchi said that consultations on developments in the region and prevention of crimes in Lebanon will continue.
A collective movement by Islamic countries is underway, he said, adding that Iran's policy is to support the resistance.
He also said that negotiations will focus on ending the crimes.