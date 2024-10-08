Sound of explosion in Isfahan due to defense system test: IRGC
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Saheb al-Zaman Headquarters in Isfahan has said that the sound of explosion heard at dawn on Tuesday was due to a test of the defense system in the area.
“The sound of the explosion heard at midnight was due to seeing a luminous object and the test activity of the defense system,” the Public Relations Department of the Saheb al-Zaman Headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.
It added that claims saying that the sound was due to a military exercise or enemy aggression are not true.
Social media users said they heard a sound of explosion at around 2 o’clock on Tuesday morning in Isfahan.