Iran’s restraint exposed false claims about ceasefire: Envoy

Kazem Jalali made the remarks at a ceremony held in the Islamic Center of Moscow on Saturday in commemoration of Nasrallah, IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan, and a number of other resistance members who were martyred by the Israeli regime a few days ago.

Before Iran’s Operation True Promise 2 on October 1, the enemy was trying to show in vain that the Islamic Republic was afraid of responding, the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, if Tehran had responded at that time, they would have used it as a pretext to claim that Iran was preventing a truce, he added.

