Zionists will receive more crushing response if they make any mistake: President Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Wednesday during a cabinet session, lauding Iran’s Operation True Promise 2 against the Zionist regime.

The anti-Israeli operation took place late on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, as well as the regime’s assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian military advisor in Beirut on Friday.

Stating that Iran will not compromise on the dignity and honor of its nation, Pezeshkian described the Iranian missile response as a pride-inducing operation.

endNewsMessage1