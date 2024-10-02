US-Europe root cause of problems in region: Supreme Leader

The Supreme Leader made these remarks in Tehran on Wednesday morning while addressing a group of Iranian elites and top students. He noted that the root of the problems – which create conflicts, wars, concerns, and hostilities – stems from the presence of those who claim to advocate for peace and tranquility in the region, namely the United States and certain European countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that if they stopped their wicked practices in this region, undoubtedly, these conflicts and confrontations would completely disappear, and the regional countries could govern the region and live together in peace and security.

He mentioned that one day, they provoke a country, as they did with someone like Saddam Hussein (the late dictator of Iraq), leading to hard and bitter situations. The Supreme Leader added that when Saddam was gone, his supporters were gone too; then, the bond between Iran and Iraq grew, especially during events such as the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

He continued by saying that the presence of those who today falsely claim to advocate for regional peace is the main source of the problems in this region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Supreme Leader expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, stating that his loss is deeply felt and calling it a major event.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that he would provide further comments on Lebanon’s situation and the great martyr in the near future.

