On Lebanon developments;
Iran's Parliament National Security Commission holds meeting
News code : ۱۵۳۵۴۹۵
The Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a session regarding the developments in Lebanon on Saturday.
The extraordinary meeting of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission was held today with the presence of a group of commission members.
The meeting focused on the investigation of recent incidents in the region, including the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the suburbs of Beirut.