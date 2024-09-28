Iranian Labour News Agency

On Lebanon developments;

Iran's Parliament National Security Commission holds meeting

The Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a session regarding the developments in Lebanon on Saturday.

The extraordinary meeting of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission was held today with the presence of a group of commission members.

The meeting focused on the investigation of recent incidents in the region, including the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the suburbs of Beirut.

 

