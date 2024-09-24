Iran president, Jordan king discuss regional developments

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York on Monday, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, especially the Zionist regime’s aggression against Lebanon and Gaza.

Pezeshkian landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday night, where he was welcomed by several Iranian diplomats including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who already arrived in New York on Friday night.

