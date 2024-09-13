Iran deputy FM says international borders cannot be breached
Iran’s newly-appointed Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e Ravanchi has once again stressed the need for respecting international borders which he said cannot be breached.
As his Armenian counterpart Vahan Kostanyan had called to congratulate him on his appointment, Takht-e Ravanchi said on his official X account on Friday that he highlighted Iran’s willingness for further engagements with neighboring countries. The Armenian side has invited Takht-e Ravanchi to visit Yerevan and the Iranian official has accepted to do so.