Iran censures deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan

In a Thursday attack claimed by Daesh terrorist group, at least 14 were killed and four others were wounded.

The attack targeted a group of Shia civilians who were waiting for their fellow Sangi Takht residents returning from Karbala, Iraq, after the pilgrimage of the holy shrine of the third Shia Imam.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman sympathized with the families of the victims, praying for speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.