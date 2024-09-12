Iran urges BRICS actions to stop Zionist crimes
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian, who is attending the 14th summit of BRICS high-ranking officials for security matters in Russia, has called on the bloc members to help stop the crimes being committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and other occupied areas of Palestine.
"Unfortunately, for about a year, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime, with the support of the United States and some Western governments, has killed tens of thousands of civilians, children and women”, said Ahmadian, while addressing the summit in St. Petersburg, according to IRNA's Wednesday evening report.
The regime’s disregard to the demands of the global community, putting international peace and security at risk, he further said.
The Iranian security chief urged the officials of the BRICS group of emerging countries to help in any way possible to end the cruelty and crimes of the usurping Zionist regime.