Iran refutes delivering ballistic missile to Russia
News code : ۱۵۲۸۵۶۲
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has categorically rejected the Western allegations of delivering Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.
Araghchi wrote on his X account on Wednesday, "Once again, US and E3 act on faulty intelligence and flawed logic," emphasizing that "Iran has not delivered ballistic missiles to Russia".
He added, “Sanction addicts should ask themselves: how is Iran able to make & supposedly sell sophisticated arms?”
Sanctions are not a solution, but part of the problem, he further noted.