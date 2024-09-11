Iran ready to defend its ideals, territorial integrity: Army cmdr.

On Wednesday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks on the sidelines of the final stage of the Air-to-Surface Gunnery (RW), which was hosted by the Martyr Nojeh Airbase in Hamedan, located in western Iran.

Holding Air-to-Surface Gunnery (RW) by the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force shows the readiness of the personnel of this force and their determination to maintain the security and independence of the Islamic country, the commander argued.

