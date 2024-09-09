Tehran announces condition for JCPOA revival
The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman says the 2015 agreement can only be revived if the other parties abide by their commitments under the nuclear agreement.
Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that Iran's relations with the countries of Eastern and Asian countries specially China and Russia will be pursued with seriousness and determination.
He went on to say that Iran’s relations with China and Russia will also be pursued and that the implementation of the signed agreements with those countries would be of benefit to common interests.