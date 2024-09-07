IRGC chief narrates Iran-Israel maritime war
The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has elaborated on the details of the maritime war between Iran and the Israeli regime.
"The Zionist regime hit 14 of our ships in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. We also hit 12 of their ships," Salami said on Sunday in a meeting with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The Zionists called for an end to the attacks after their 5th ship was hit, the IRGC chief added.