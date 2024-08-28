Fatemeh Mohajerani named Iranian govt. spokesperson

In a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Mohajerani as government spokesperson.

Born in 1970, Arak, Mohajerani has a Doctor of Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University Edinburgh Campus in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Also in the cabinet meeting, Elias Hazrati, a former member of the Iranian Parliament, was appointed as Chairman of the Government’s Information Council.

