Fatemeh Mohajerani named Iranian govt. spokesperson
Fatemeh Mohajerani has been appointed as the spokesperson of the 14th administration.
In a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Mohajerani as government spokesperson.
Born in 1970, Arak, Mohajerani has a Doctor of Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University Edinburgh Campus in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Also in the cabinet meeting, Elias Hazrati, a former member of the Iranian Parliament, was appointed as Chairman of the Government’s Information Council.