Iran condemns US for openly supporting Israeli ‘state terrorism’
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has criticized the United States for openly supporting “the state terrorism” of the Israeli regime amid its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where an average of four Palestinian children lose their lives to Israeli strikes every hour.
Kanaani made the remarks on Wednesday as he addressed the eighth conference on the “Models of Patience,” organized by the Association for the Defense of Victims of Terrorism to mark the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.
He asserted that true peace in the world can only be achieved through justice, specifically by holding criminals and oppressors accountable.