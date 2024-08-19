Iran's president, Malaysian PM call for halt to genocide in Gaza

In a phone conversation on Monday, while reviewing the latest status of bilateral relations, Pezeshkian and Ibrahim reviewed the current developments in the region, especially the ongoing negotiations to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

In this telephone conversation, the heads of the two countries criticized the policies and actions of the United States and some Western countries towards the people of Gaza, the media and weapons support of these countries for the Zionist regime which is contrary to the claim of defending human rights and trying to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

