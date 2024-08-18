Intelligence apparatuses of 53 states have Iran desk: Proposed min.

Esmail Khatib made the remarks in a Sunday session of the Iranian parliament to gain the vote of confidence from the lawmakers, noting that the Ministry of Intelligence has recently nullified some plots of the enemies, resorting to a series of anti-terrorist and counter-intelligence operations.

Khatib pointed out that the enemies’ confrontation with the Islamic establishment has always existed since the victory of the revolution, and today the foes have put hybrid warfare on their agenda using cognitive warfare, they have also aimed at weakening the structure of the Islamic system.

On the one hand, Iran is located in a region where it is facing numerous wars and tensions, including the creation of Takfiri terrorism under the name of Daesh, and on the other hand, the state terrorism of the Zionist regime that resorts to the most brutal racist acts and massacre of innocent people in the eyes of the world, Khatib argued.

