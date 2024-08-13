Iran insists on right to respond to Israeli aggression: Italian FM

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, Tajani disclosed details of his phone call with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

He mentioned that Tehran insists on its right to respond to the assassination of Haniyeh, the Hamas chief, and Fuad Shukr, a top commander of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Tajani described a half-hour phone call with Bagheri Kani, in which the Iranian minister emphasized their right to retaliate against the attack on Iranian soil.

