Iran welcomes establishment of peace in Bangladesh
Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in a message welcomed the establishment of peace and the formation of an interim government in Bangladesh
"I welcome the establishment of peace in Bangladesh our friendly country and wish success to my brother Md. Touhid Hossain, Adviser to the Bangladesh Interim Government for Foreign Affairs," Bagheri Kani wrote on his X account on Monday.
The unrest gripped the South Asian nation early last month after a high court ruling that allowed the government to go ahead with its plan for the job quota system.