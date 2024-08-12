Iran, China emphasize truce agreement in Gaza
Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, and China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi have underlined the importance of making an effort to stop the Israeli regime’s aggression and establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Israeli crimes must be condemned and the international community should make joint efforts to stop the criminal regime, the two diplomats stressed over the phone on Monday.
On his X account, Bagheri said his talks with the Chinese foreign minister focused on the latest regional developments, including the criminal acts of the child-killing regime of Israel, its provocative measures in Lebanon and Yemen and the lately-implemented assassination of the Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.