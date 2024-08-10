Iran welcomes formation of interim government in Bangladesh
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has welcomed the formation of an interim government in Bangladesh under the leadership of senior advisor Muhammad Yunus.
He expressed hope that general parliamentary elections will be held and a legal government will take the helm in Bangladesh as soon as possible after the establishment of complete peace, which is demanded by the people in the country.