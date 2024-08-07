Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Top Iranian diplomat arrives in Saudi Arabia

Top Iranian diplomat arrives in Saudi Arabia
News code : ۱۵۱۴۶۱۹
The link copied

Iran's Interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has arrived in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Wednesday morning.

The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with a focus on “Gaza, the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran” and the violation of Iran’s sovereignty by the Zionist regime.

The organization will hold an extraordinary meeting at the level of the foreign ministers.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london