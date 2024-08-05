Israel can't achieve its goals by assassination: IRGC chief
News code : ۱۵۱۳۷۳۳
The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has stressed that the Israeli regime cannot advance its sinister goals by carrying out assassinations.
Major General Salami made the remarks while addressing a ceremony held to commemorate the national day of journalists in Iran on Monday.
Referring to the widespread crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, he said that the Zionist regime was born in the cradle of terror and does not possess any of the constituent elements of a nation.