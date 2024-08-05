Essence of Zionist regime based on terrorism: Iran FM spox.

Nasser Kanaani said in his weekly press briefing on Monday that such terrorist acts not only do not disrupt the determination of the resilient Palestinian people in the struggle against the Zionist regime and the liberation of holy al-Quds, adding that the regime will not achieve any results from the assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas Political Bureau, but it will strengthen their determination.

Kanaani also said that the Zionist regime’s cowardly assassination of Haniyeh, while he was the official guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian, was a flagrant violation of international law, as well as the respected norms of the international community.

“We (Iranian officials) consider our right to defend our national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the spokesman noted, adding that no one has the right to hesitate to punish the adventurous Zionist regime.

