IRGC, Iran’s intelligence to brief parliament on Haniyeh’s assassination
The spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said that different aspects of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh will be investigated in this committee attended by IRGC Quds Force and Intelligence Ministry officials.
Ebrahim Rezaei told reporters on Sunday that the joint meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee and the IRGC Quds Force and Intelligence Ministry officials will be held later in the day.
Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.