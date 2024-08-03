Iran, Jordan warn of Gaza war spillover in region

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri spoke to Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman al-Safadi, as part of his phone calls with top diplomats of Muslim states, and exchanged views on the repercussions of the terrorist move by the Zionist regime to martyr the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ political chief, Ismail Haniyeh.

Bagheri appreciated the participation of the Jordanian government’s representative at the Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony.

He pointed out that the Zionist regime crossed a significant red line by targeting the leader of the political bureau of Hamas in Tehran and violated international laws.

The Iranian diplomat stressed, “For this reason, the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly act according to law and justice against the notorious and criminal regime without any compromise.”

The Iranian caretaker foreign minister further stated, “Over the past ten months, the Zionists have leveled Gaza to the ground and have shed blood and now they have expanded the sphere of their crimes to Beirut, Tehran and Yemen, warning if the terrorist criminals are not stopped, regional and international peace and security would seriously be endangered.”

