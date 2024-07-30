Palestinian Resistance leaders meet Leader of Islamic Rev.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhalah and the Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh held a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei later on Tuesday.

Dozens of foreign officials are visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

