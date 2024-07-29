Iran, Cuba discuss developments in bilateral relations

In this meeting, while welcoming the presence of the high-ranking delegation of Cuba in the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president, Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized the great potential of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and Cuba, especially promoting economic relations in line with political relations.

He described the two countries of Iran and Cuba as countries with independent policies that should cooperate in dealing with global threats and seek new mechanisms and procedures to strengthen relations by adopting a more active approach.

endNewsMessage1