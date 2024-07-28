Iran warns Israel against any adventurism after Majdal Shams rocket attack in occupied Golan Heights

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has issued a stern warning to the Zionist regime against any new adventurism against Lebanon under the pretext of the Majdal Shams incident in the occupied Golan Heights.

The spokesperson pointed to the statement by Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement and the stance by top Lebanese officials that ruled out any role in the Majdal Shams attacks.

He said, “After ten months of mass slaughter in the Gaza Strip and the massacre of Palestinian women and children, the apartheid Israeli regime is seeking to mislead the public opinion with a forged scenario to distract the world’s attention from the crimes it commits on a large scale in Palestine”

Kanaani underlined, “The Zionist regime does not have the minimum moral authority to opine or judge the incident in the Majdal Shams region, and the regime’s claims about others will not be heeded.”

