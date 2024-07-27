Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman regrets high toll in Ethiopia landslide
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has expressed regret over the deaths of a large number of people in a landslide in Ethiopia.
Kanaani extended his condolences to the government and people of Ethiopia while sympathizing with the families of the victims of this bitter natural disaster.