Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman regrets high toll in Ethiopia landslide

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman regrets high toll in Ethiopia landslide
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has expressed regret over the deaths of a large number of people in a landslide in Ethiopia.

Kanaani extended his condolences to the government and people of Ethiopia while sympathizing with the families of the victims of this bitter natural disaster.

 

