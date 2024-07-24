Iran will succeed through unity: Pezeshkian
Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that the Islamic country will succeed through unity, adding that the prerequisite for success is empathy and addressing the needs of the people.
In a gathering in Tehran on Wednesday, Pezeshkian stated that people should contribute to all internal affairs because they can bring about change in the country.
The president-elect recounted that when he served as health minister, he set a goal of building 500 health centers within two months. Although managers and officials argued that the objective was not achievable, 600 health centers were built in six months.